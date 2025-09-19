Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,999,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after buying an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Fortinet stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
