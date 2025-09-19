Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 7,650 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,812,423.83. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

