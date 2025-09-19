Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.Allison Transmission’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

