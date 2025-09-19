Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.67 Million Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $147.59 on Friday. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 71.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

