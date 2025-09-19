Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group grew its stake in Qualys by 35.0% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 7,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Qualys Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of QLYS opened at $135.78 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $1,126,165.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 205,951 shares in the company, valued at $27,286,447.99. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $418,718.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,340.74. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,879 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

