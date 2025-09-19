Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,927,000 after acquiring an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after acquiring an additional 107,638 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

NYSE MCK opened at $690.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $695.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.68. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

