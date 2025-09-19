Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $384,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 551,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,531,800. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $344,728.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,645.92. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,333 shares of company stock worth $8,938,399 in the last three months. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

