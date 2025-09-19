Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.6%

UNM opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

