Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $36.34 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The business had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $3,742,362.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,005 shares of company stock worth $39,225,572. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.