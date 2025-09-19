Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 7,200 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,671,000 after buying an additional 268,573 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Victory Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,274,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.