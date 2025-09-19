Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 44,700 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $294,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,207.26. This represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,771,120. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

