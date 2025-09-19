Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Invests $2.47 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 10.3%

FDS stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.86 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $394.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $424.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

