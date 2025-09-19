Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $349.69 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.