Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

