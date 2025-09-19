Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after buying an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,053,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 27,298.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after purchasing an additional 661,717 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $333.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.68. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $225.37 and a 52 week high of $353.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.06.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

