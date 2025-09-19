KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

