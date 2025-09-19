Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 99,863.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,045,601 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $4,615,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.442 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

