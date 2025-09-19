Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New $395.95 Million Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,770,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,951,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,964,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at $53,458,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 24.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 144,755 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $102.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

