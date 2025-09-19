Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Buys 123,271,664 Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. $GAB

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 456,629.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,298,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,271,664 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 40.13% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $674,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 472.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 194.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAB opened at $6.09 on Friday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.