Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,089,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $311,170,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.