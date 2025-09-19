Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,162,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,479,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,727,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,625,000 after acquiring an additional 548,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $120.91 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,767,855 shares of company stock worth $588,837,174. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

