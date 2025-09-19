Kawa Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. $ONL

Kawa Capital Management Inc increased its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,896 shares during the quarter. Orion Office REIT accounts for approximately 12.7% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Orion Office REIT worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONL. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 939,129 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at Orion Office REIT

In other Orion Office REIT news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,833.98. This trade represents a 31.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE ONL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.44. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 50.67%.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -5.76%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

