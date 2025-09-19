Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. (JUTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on November 3rd

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
JUTOY stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.32.
