Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. (JUTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on November 3rd

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

JUTOY stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business.

