Joseph Stilwell Sells 20,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 462,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,198.40. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Joseph Stilwell sold 48,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $694,560.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell sold 25,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $360,250.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $1,063,500.00.

On Monday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell sold 71,429 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,002,863.16.

On Monday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell sold 32,978 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $458,394.20.

On Friday, June 27th, Joseph Stilwell sold 128,243 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,799,249.29.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of KFS stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Free Report ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 110.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

