John Mullen Sells 15,869 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John Mullen sold 15,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,854,104.03. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 158,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,606,129.46. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $246.66 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

