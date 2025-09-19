John Christopher Morris Sells 377 Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total value of $3,004,942.60.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $216.64 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $219.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.05.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

