Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra Sells 500,001 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $7,150,014.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,328,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,491,215.10. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Cahill Sciarra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 25th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $7,175,014.35.
- On Monday, July 14th, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 500,001 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $6,190,012.38.
- On Monday, June 23rd, Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $2,800,005.60.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
NYSE JOBY opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toyota Motor Corp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toyota Motor Corp now owns 128,454,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,194,000 after buying an additional 49,701,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,109,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,230,000 after buying an additional 573,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after buying an additional 305,109 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 7,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after buying an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 3,272,597 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
