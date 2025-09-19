James Richard Porter Sells 27,000 Shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $2,135,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,822.96. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Richard Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $2,036,340.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $2,221,290.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $80.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 173,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

