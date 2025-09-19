iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

