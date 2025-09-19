iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.