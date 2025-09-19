iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $245.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.