iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $466.33. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

