iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

