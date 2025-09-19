iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.8% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $134.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.01 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $134.89.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

