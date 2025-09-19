iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,640 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

