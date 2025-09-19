iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Position Lifted by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 102,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 107,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 174,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

