iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Stock Holdings Increased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,154,000 after buying an additional 417,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after purchasing an additional 323,185 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,519,000 after purchasing an additional 490,469 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,032,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,841,000 after buying an additional 288,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,471,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after buying an additional 73,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
