Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.73 and last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 55335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

