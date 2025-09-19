Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI is Stewardship Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF makes up about 5.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

