International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Oppenheimer downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IFF opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

