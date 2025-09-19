Insider Selling: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Sells $10,350,463.50 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.9%
WBD stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.59.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
