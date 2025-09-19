Insider Selling: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8%
Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
