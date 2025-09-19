Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 2,474 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $174,342.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,175.78. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maciej Kurzymski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Maciej Kurzymski sold 1,012 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $25,573.24.

NYSE BE opened at $81.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.51 and a beta of 3.28.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

