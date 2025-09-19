Insider Selling: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) CEO Sells $3,319,816.72 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $859,961.84. The trade was a 79.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,712.61.

On Monday, September 15th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 15,254 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $1,790,361.98.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $139.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

View Our Latest Report on AXSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219,527 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.