Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.1% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 67.2% during the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 10.7%

BATS PJUL opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $942.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

