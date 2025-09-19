IMPACTfolio LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,033.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $402.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.