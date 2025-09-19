IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 3,249 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

IMPACTfolio LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 836.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

