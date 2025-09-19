ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.90 ($0.20). Approximately 30,500,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 8,394,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.60 ($0.24).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £58.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,307.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.21.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

