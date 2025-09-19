IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,311 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after buying an additional 8,291,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Intel by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.20.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

