IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,055 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,950,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Amgen by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 5,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $9,815,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $275.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $339.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.43.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

